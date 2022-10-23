MVL Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.11 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. MVL has a total market capitalization of $91.11 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

