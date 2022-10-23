Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Nano has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $97.12 million and $1.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,193.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00272617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00119406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00748151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00564689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00244012 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.