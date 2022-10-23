NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) versus Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Head to Head Comparison

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -101.14% -69.40% NanoString Technologies -97.45% -87.86% -30.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$24.53 million ($1.11) -2.58 NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 3.05 -$115.25 million ($3.04) -3.13

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Evaxion Biotech A/S currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 459.44%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 311.16%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

