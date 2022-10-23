Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,366,568. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

