Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0533 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $693.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00138094 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00262415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021459 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,674,519 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

