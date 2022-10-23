NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $140.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00015225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00060334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007504 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,435,333 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 814,435,333 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.92398456 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $113,688,586.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

