NEAR Protocol Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00015090 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $129.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007465 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,435,333 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 814,435,333 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.92398456 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $113,688,586.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

