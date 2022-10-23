Nervos Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.19 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $121.52 million and $4.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,475.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00273667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00737743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00562110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00242720 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.