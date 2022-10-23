New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

