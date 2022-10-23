NFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $23.90 and approximately $1.05 million worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003444 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00046106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005094 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000063 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $955,787.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

