NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 12,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 20,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

