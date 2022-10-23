Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stake Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.13. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

