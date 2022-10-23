Norwood Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,320 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.18. 2,179,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,308. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

