Norwood Financial Corp Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.89. 1,816,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,925. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

