Norwood Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

NYSE:ITW traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

