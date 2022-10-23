Norwood Financial Corp Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,838. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.41.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

