Norwood Financial Corp Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. 2,229,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.