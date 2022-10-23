Norwood Financial Corp Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFMO. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,565,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 293,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 215,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

VFMO stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $113.85. 3,929 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19.

