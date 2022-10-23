NXM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $184.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. NXM has a total market cap of $283.38 million and approximately $184.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $42.97 or 0.00224055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.

