Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Posts Earnings Results

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.34. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $251,274.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245 over the last three months. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

