Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

