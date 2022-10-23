OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.79.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $98.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

