Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olaplex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Olaplex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.