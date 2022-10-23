OMG Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.72 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $223.63 million and approximately $23.72 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00008176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00060334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007504 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

