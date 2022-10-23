OpenBlox (OBX) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $127,310.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,518.92 or 0.28339197 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011068 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.