Optimism Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $159.79 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Optimism has a total market cap of $159.79 million and $65.41 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002915 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,333.48 or 0.27836587 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010872 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.