Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.25.

Oracle Trading Up 5.0 %

ORCL stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $349,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

