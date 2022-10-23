Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $61.36 million and $1.20 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.22 or 0.27935058 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,939,591 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

