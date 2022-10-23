Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

