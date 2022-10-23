Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PANW. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.49.

PANW stock opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.41 and a 200-day moving average of $175.99. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,183 shares of company stock valued at $36,796,070 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 633 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 78,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

