Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Park Lawn Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

