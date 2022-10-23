Pax Dollar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.18 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $942.63 million and $11.18 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001281 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001847 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00020078 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000188 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
