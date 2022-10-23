PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PEP opened at $173.06 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

