Persistence (XPRT) Market Cap Achieves $79.34 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $79.34 million and approximately $305,616.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003123 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Persistence Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 153,138,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,438,522 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
