Peterson Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 40,814 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.