Peterson Wealth Management Buys 1,151 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $58.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27.

