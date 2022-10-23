Peterson Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.