Peterson Wealth Management Sells 1,801 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $231,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $358,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

HSY opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day moving average is $221.42.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

