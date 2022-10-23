Peterson Wealth Management Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.70. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

