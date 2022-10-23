Peterson Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Peterson Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,712 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

