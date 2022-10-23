Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,709 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 14,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.