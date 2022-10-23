Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7 %

PM stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

