Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $69.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

