Piper Sandler Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $120.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Compass Point reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.06.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.94.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.