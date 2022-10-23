Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $77.48 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $77.48 million and approximately $44,901.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00273146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00095639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00067465 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,339,218 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

