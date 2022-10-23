Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,801 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 466.6% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 449.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,461 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 154.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,776,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 839,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $166,429. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on PBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 1,029,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,582. The stock has a market cap of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

