Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $131.00.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.64.

Polaris Stock Up 0.1 %

Polaris stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.55. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Polaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

