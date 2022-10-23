Populous (PPT) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $195,331.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

