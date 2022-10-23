PotCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $785.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $567,816.19 and $785.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00272429 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001357 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005182 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00017073 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

