Premia (PREMIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $372,602.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00004043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Premia has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

